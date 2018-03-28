Police Investigating Burglary of Popular Palm Springs Restaurant - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Police Investigating Burglary of Popular Palm Springs Restaurant

KMIR Patrick Price, Reporter
Palm Springs, CA -

Palm Springs Police are investigating an overnight burglary at the popular Palm Springs restaurant, 533 Viet Fusion. It happened sometime after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Smoketree Commons Shopping Center.

There's a trail of evidence that could reveal much more than just an motive but an identity of a suspect.

"Jumped over the bar, because there was glass on the bar," said Chad Gardner, owner of 533 Viet Fusion.

He didn't hesitate when stating a former employee could be to blame.

"You know, I don't want to name names but I think there's one that comes into mind in particular and their information's been given to the police," he said.

The restaurant closed last night at 11 p.m., security stopped their patrols at 2 a.m., and Gardner found out around 5:30 a.m. That left a four hour window for the burglar to make a move.

"Somebody knew to come in the front, then go out the back," said Gardner.

After ravaging through the entire restaurant, he person busted down the office door, taking a 50-pound safe along with several I-pad mini's and then shattered that back door. Glass shards and a mark from that safe are still visible.

A few hundred feet away, cleaners in the shopping center say a public bathroom and the evidence inside could help police track down the suspect even quicker.

"They found all the paper towels had been used in the bathroom and were full of blood, so we don't know if maybe the person breaking in or out, cut themselves," said Gardner.

The chain of events has Gardner a bit shaken.

"Absolutely a violation. It's like people breaking into your home, this is like our second home," he said.

While police search for the suspect, Gardner says food will still be served and the doors will remain open.

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, give them a call immediately.

  Mom Arrested in Deaths of Baby, Toddler Found in Car Seats

    The mother of a baby and a toddler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the children were found dead in car seats inside a car and authorities discovered evidence of foul play, officials said Tuesday. The bodies were found outside the family's home in the historic mining town of Superior, a community of about 2,900 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-ol...
  • Palm Desert

    Cathedral City Man Arrested for Alleged Palm Desert Child Molestation

    A Cathedral City man accused of child molestation was in custody Tuesday in lieu of $55,000 bail. 

  Body Found in Shallow Grave Believed to Be Missing Model

    A decomposed body found in a shallow grave in Northern California is believed to be that of a missing model whose boyfriend, a suspect in her death, killed himself after a police chase last week, police said Tuesday. The discovery of remains at a site in Nevada County comes amid a LAPD investigation into the disappearance of Adea Shabani, last seen Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. The 25-year-old had been in Los Angeles f...

