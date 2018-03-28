Palm Springs High School Student Arrested for Alleged Campus Threats

A 15-year-old Palm Springs High School student was arrested Monday for allegedly making threats toward classmates and staff, but no firearm was found at the teen's home following a police search of the residence, Palm Springs police revealed Wednesday.

The student, whose name was withheld because he is a juvenile, was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Campus officials received the alleged threats via an email that ``specifically targeted Palm Springs High School students and staff,'' according to a PSPD statement.

A search warrant was served at the student's home, where he was taken into custody, police said. No firearms were located at the home or throughout the department's investigation.