Dodgers Donate $2 Million to Build Homes in Puerto Rico After Hu - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Dodgers Donate $2 Million to Build Homes in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

Posted: Updated:

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a $2 million donation Tuesday to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico to help fund construction of homes on the hurricane-ravaged island.

Dodger utility player Kike Hernandez, a native of Puerto Rico, and his fiancee Mariana Vicente added $225,000 they collected in a pair of fundraising efforts to the gift.

"It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria's devastating effects on Puerto Rico and with so much work still to be done. The Dodgers want to do our part to help with the island's rebuilding and recovery efforts," said Dodger owner/Chairman Mark Walter.

"Kike and Mariana have been such strong advocates for Puerto Rico and we want to join their families and loved ones in helping repair the community and work towards a return to normalcy."

The donation is expected to be used to rehabilitate homes in five counties and building new homes in the city of Guayama, according to the team.

"Puerto Rico is such a special place, and I'd like to thank Mark and the entire Dodger organization for their support and help in rebuilding our homeland following these natural disasters," Hernandez said. "This donation will provide housing assistance for many families, but there's a long way to go and many people that still need our help."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mom Arrested in Deaths of Baby, Toddler Found in Car Seats

    Mom Arrested in Deaths of Baby, Toddler Found in Car Seats

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:57:31 GMT
    The mother of a baby and a toddler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the children were found dead in car seats inside a car and authorities discovered evidence of foul play, officials said Tuesday. The bodies were found outside the family's home in the historic mining town of Superior, a community of about 2,900 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-ol...
    The mother of a baby and a toddler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the children were found dead in car seats inside a car and authorities discovered evidence of foul play, officials said Tuesday. The bodies were found outside the family's home in the historic mining town of Superior, a community of about 2,900 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-ol...

  • Palm Desert

    Cathedral City Man Arrested for Alleged Palm Desert Child Molestation

    Cathedral City Man Arrested for Alleged Palm Desert Child Molestation

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:19:21 GMT

    A Cathedral City man accused of child molestation was in custody Tuesday in lieu of $55,000 bail. 

    A Cathedral City man accused of child molestation was in custody Tuesday in lieu of $55,000 bail. 

  • Body Found in Shallow Grave Believed to Be Missing Model

    Body Found in Shallow Grave Believed to Be Missing Model

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:04:38 GMT

    A decomposed body found in a shallow grave in Northern California is believed to be that of a missing model whose boyfriend, a suspect in her death, killed himself after a police chase last week, police said Tuesday. The discovery of remains at a site in Nevada County comes amid a LAPD investigation into the disappearance of Adea Shabani, last seen Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. The 25-year-old had been in Los Angeles f...

    A decomposed body found in a shallow grave in Northern California is believed to be that of a missing model whose boyfriend, a suspect in her death, killed himself after a police chase last week, police said Tuesday. The discovery of remains at a site in Nevada County comes amid a LAPD investigation into the disappearance of Adea Shabani, last seen Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. The 25-year-old had been in Los Angeles f...

Powered by Frankly