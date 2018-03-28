Special Education Student Asks Senior to 'Tackle' Prom With Her - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Special Education Student Asks Senior to 'Tackle' Prom With Her in Sweet Gesture

Posted: Updated:

Prom season is upon us, meaning teenagers are getting creative asking their sweethearts and friends out for one of the biggest social events in their high school careers.

Grand gestures have been associated with asking someone to prom in recent years, thanks to social media. Such a gesture for the occasion has even coined its own term – "promposal."

One Murrieta Mesa High School sophomore decided to ask her friend with such a promposal that has captured the heart of the Internet.

Diane, who is a special education student, asked quarterback Jeff to her district’s Spectacular Prom. The event is a prom for special education students in the Murrieta Valley Unified School District.

With the help of some friends, Diane had her wheelchair decorated with vibrant balloons and presented a sign that perfectly suited her prospective prom date – a large, football-shaped poster that read, "Jeff, wanna tackle prom with me?"

Diane was all smiles as Jeff enthusiastically accepted her promposal, to which he thanked her numerous times for the heartwarming surprise. The acceptance was sealed with a kiss on Diane’s forehead, which was her first kiss, according to someone in the video.

"I'm so excited, this is going to be a lot of fun," Diane’s prom date said.

Jeff, who is set to play football for Towson University, discovered his passion for helping special education students after he served as a teacher’s aide. He plans to major in special education and continue his studies of American Sign Language in college.

Now that she has a date, Diane just needs to tackle one more important task -- finding a stellar outfit for the occasion!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mom Arrested in Deaths of Baby, Toddler Found in Car Seats

    Mom Arrested in Deaths of Baby, Toddler Found in Car Seats

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:57:31 GMT
    The mother of a baby and a toddler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the children were found dead in car seats inside a car and authorities discovered evidence of foul play, officials said Tuesday. The bodies were found outside the family's home in the historic mining town of Superior, a community of about 2,900 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-ol...
    The mother of a baby and a toddler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the children were found dead in car seats inside a car and authorities discovered evidence of foul play, officials said Tuesday. The bodies were found outside the family's home in the historic mining town of Superior, a community of about 2,900 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-ol...

  • Palm Desert

    Cathedral City Man Arrested for Alleged Palm Desert Child Molestation

    Cathedral City Man Arrested for Alleged Palm Desert Child Molestation

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:19:21 GMT

    A Cathedral City man accused of child molestation was in custody Tuesday in lieu of $55,000 bail. 

    A Cathedral City man accused of child molestation was in custody Tuesday in lieu of $55,000 bail. 

  • Body Found in Shallow Grave Believed to Be Missing Model

    Body Found in Shallow Grave Believed to Be Missing Model

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:04:38 GMT

    A decomposed body found in a shallow grave in Northern California is believed to be that of a missing model whose boyfriend, a suspect in her death, killed himself after a police chase last week, police said Tuesday. The discovery of remains at a site in Nevada County comes amid a LAPD investigation into the disappearance of Adea Shabani, last seen Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. The 25-year-old had been in Los Angeles f...

    A decomposed body found in a shallow grave in Northern California is believed to be that of a missing model whose boyfriend, a suspect in her death, killed himself after a police chase last week, police said Tuesday. The discovery of remains at a site in Nevada County comes amid a LAPD investigation into the disappearance of Adea Shabani, last seen Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. The 25-year-old had been in Los Angeles f...

Powered by Frankly