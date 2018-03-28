Local High School Student-Athletes Influenced at ANA Inspiration Inspiring Women in Sports Conference

We are two days away from the ANA Inspiration teeing off on the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

To celebrate the LPGA's first major of the year, the ANA held its 3rd Annual Inspiring Women in Sports conference.

A panel was made of some this year’s most inspiring and diverse women including Olympic gold medalists and twin sisters Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux who helped the US Women’s Hockey team bring home gold for the first time in 20 years, Olympic bronze medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first woman to wear a hijab in Olympic competition, and two-time Olympic soccer gold medalist Carli Llyod.

Local student-athletes were in attendance to hear some of the greatest athletes of all time share their inspiring stories and secrets to success.