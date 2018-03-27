Transgender Day of Visibility Celebrated as Cathedral City Pride Approaches

If you are thinking about getting your pool re-done before summer, make sure you do your homework. After paying $14,000 dollars, a man in Palm Springs says his pool is now leaking massive amounts of water and the contractor refuses to fix it.
Evelis Alfaro (DOB 4/5/57), Hispanic Female Adult, 5’1, 140 lbs., gray hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing possibly a red sweater, white and black polka dot shirt underneath, and blue pants. Alfaro was last seen at 11 pm at her residence located at the 11500 block of Cactus in Desert Hot Springs. Regarding DHS PD case 1803D-6075, if she is contacted, please stop and check her welfare and contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
