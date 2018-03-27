Cathedral City Man Arrested for Alleged Palm Desert Child Molestation

A Cathedral City man accused of child molestation was in custody Tuesday in lieu of $55,000 bail.

Ismael Gaspar, 35, was arrested Monday evening by deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff's station, according to jail records.

An investigation into Gaspar began last Thursday afternoon, in reference to ``a past child molestation, which occurred in the 36500 block of Monterey Avenue'' in Palm Desert, said sheriff's Sgt. David Wright. Further details on the alleged molestation were not disclosed.

Gaspar was arrested Monday near 30th Avenue and Landau Boulevard in Cathedral City, and was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14.

He's expected to appear in an Indio courtroom on Thursday. Gaspar has no prior felony convictions in Riverside County, according to court records.