Body Found in Shallow Grave Believed to Be Missing Model

A decomposed body found in a shallow grave in Northern California is believed to be that of a missing model whose boyfriend, a suspect in her death, killed himself after a police chase last week, police said Tuesday.

The discovery of remains at a site in Nevada County comes amid a LAPD investigation into the disappearance of Adea Shabani, last seen Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue.

The 25-year-old had been in Los Angeles for about two years, pursuing an acting career.

The department said the remains, located near a creek bed at the end of a dirt road, are those of a woman.

They are awaiting the results of an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday before they officially identify the body.

The investigation into Shibani's disappearance took a turn last week with a police pursuit that ended in a suicide.

A North Hollywood man who authorities believe was involved in her death shot himself during a police chase from Hesperia to the Corona area.

He was identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Office as Christopher Spotz, 33.

Police said during a news conference on Tuesday that at some point after Shabani's Feb. 23 disappearance, Spotz released a statement through an attorney saying that he and Shabani had been traveling north, they got into an argument and he let her out of the vehicle in Santa Clarita.

Police checked out the information, but couldn't verify Spotz's account, said Capt. Bill Hayes, who heads the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division.