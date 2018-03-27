Police Seek Public Help Locating Missing Desert Hot Springs Woman

A Desert Hot Springs woman who disappeared from her home was being sought today by police.
Evelis Alfaro, 60, was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday at her residence in the 11500 block of Cactus Drive.
Alfaro was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-1 and weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red sweater, with a white and black polka dot shirt underneath, and blue pants when last seen.
Anyone who sees her was asked to contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904.
Monday, March 26 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:54:49 GMT
If you are thinking about getting your pool re-done before summer, make sure you do your homework. After paying $14,000 dollars, a man in Palm Springs says his pool is now leaking massive amounts of water and the contractor refuses to fix it.
Monday, March 26 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:14:39 GMT
Facebook stores almost every single interaction you've had with the social network since you joined, including every time you've logged in, ads you've clicked, events you've been invited to, a list of the people you follow, your friends, your hometown, every time you've sent or received a message, every single status update and more. It's basically the history of everything you've done on Facebook. It's also the data that Facebook can use to learn more about you. When others get...
