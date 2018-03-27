Evans, Reynolds Respond to Social Media Plea to Meet Dying Child

They not only play heroes on the big screen, Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds play the part off screen as well.
Evans, aka Captain America, and Reynolds, star of the upcoming "Deadpool 2," responded to a social media plea over the weekend from "Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream trying to fufill a request from an unidentified dying child to meet with a superhero.
Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!
"Trying to help a young boy who is dying," Bream wrote. "He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers.
The tweet went viral. And about 20,000 retweets later Bream heard back from a real live Avenger... as well as a "substitute" hero.
Monday, March 26 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:54:49 GMT
If you are thinking about getting your pool re-done before summer, make sure you do your homework. After paying $14,000 dollars, a man in Palm Springs says his pool is now leaking massive amounts of water and the contractor refuses to fix it.
Monday, March 26 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:14:39 GMT
Facebook stores almost every single interaction you've had with the social network since you joined, including every time you've logged in, ads you've clicked, events you've been invited to, a list of the people you follow, your friends, your hometown, every time you've sent or received a message, every single status update and more. It's basically the history of everything you've done on Facebook. It's also the data that Facebook can use to learn more about you. When others get...
