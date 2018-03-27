Evans, Reynolds Respond to Social Media Plea to Meet Dying Child

They not only play heroes on the big screen, Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds play the part off screen as well.

Evans, aka Captain America, and Reynolds, star of the upcoming "Deadpool 2," responded to a social media plea over the weekend from "Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream trying to fufill a request from an unidentified dying child to meet with a superhero.

Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

"Trying to help a young boy who is dying," Bream wrote. "He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers.

The tweet went viral. And about 20,000 retweets later Bream heard back from a real live Avenger... as well as a "substitute" hero.

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018