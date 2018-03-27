More High School Students Are Preregistering to Vote - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

More High School Students Are Preregistering to Vote

More than a million children gathered over the weekend to march, demanding safer schools and gun reform. They also vowed that the protest doesn't end with the march. Their next target is the ballot.

In a government class at Overfelt High School in San Jose, many students already are registering to vote, even though they’re not of age yet.

Teacher Jared Washington’s class is always engaged, but lately, one topic has dominated the conversation: the electoral process and the importance of voting.

"I just tell them the need to vote, whether they’re 18 now, going to be 18," Washington said. "Voting is a way to change things."

For the past year and a half, California has been preregistering teenagers to vote so they'll already be on the books once they turn 18. Since the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that killed 17 people and the student-led demand for reform, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla says those preregistration numbers have spiked. His office is now seeing as many as 3,000 teens preregistering to vote every week.

Jennifer Vasquez is one of those teens.

"It's very important you make an informed vote, even in local elections," she said. One of her classmate thinks otherwise.

"I find my decision not to vote, my decision," Overfelt student Denix Evans said. "I don’t think people should be forced into voting."

Evans, however, is realizing she might be the exception, as many of her peers across the nation are signing up, potentially creating a significant and powerful voting bloc.

California has 96,000 teenagers preregistered to vote, a significant jump since the deadly Florida shooting.

Teens can preregister online with the secretary of state's office.

    You Ask. We Investigate. Contractor Refuses To Fix Customer's Leaking Pool

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:54:49 GMT

    If you are thinking about getting your pool re-done before summer, make sure you do your homework. After paying $14,000 dollars, a man in Palm Springs says his pool is now leaking massive amounts of water and the contractor refuses to fix it. 

  How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    Facebook stores almost every single interaction you've had with the social network since you joined, including every time you've logged in, ads you've clicked, events you've been invited to, a list of the people you follow, your friends, your hometown, every time you've sent or received a message, every single status update and more. It's basically the history of everything you've done on Facebook. It's also the data that Facebook can use to learn more about you. When others get...
  US Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been deported to Mexico

    A US Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been deported to Mexico, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
