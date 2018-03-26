Pair Accused of Stealing Items From Memorial Outside Stoneman Douglas High School

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing teddy bears, plaques and other items from a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
William Kennedy, 37, and Kara O'Neil, 40, were arrested on charges of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, arrest records showed.
Witnesses say they took the cherished items that were hung along a fence outside the Parkland school where 17 students and faculty were killed last month. Both were arrested Sunday night after allegedly taking the items.
Kennedy represented himself in court on Monday. A judge ordered a $1,000 bond and told him to stay away from the school. Kennedy appeared to have bonded out later Monday; he wasn't listed in jail records.
O'Neil, from Fulton, New York, remained behind bars on $1,000 bond Monday, according to records. Her attorney information wasn't available.
Facebook stores almost every single interaction you've had with the social network since you joined, including every time you've logged in, ads you've clicked, events you've been invited to, a list of the people you follow, your friends, your hometown, every time you've sent or received a message, every single status update and more. It's basically the history of everything you've done on Facebook. It's also the data that Facebook can use to learn more about you. When others get...
There's an 80,000-ton monster lurking in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and California and it's still getting bigger. Arguably more frightening than any shark, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a rapidly growing hot spot for ocean plastic, carrying 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic in what is now the largest accumulation of ocean debris in the world, according to a new report Thursday in Scientific Reports. The patch is now two times larger than the size of Texas...
