Pair Accused of Stealing Items From Memorial Outside Stoneman Douglas High School

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing teddy bears, plaques and other items from a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

William Kennedy, 37, and Kara O'Neil, 40, were arrested on charges of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, arrest records showed.

Witnesses say they took the cherished items that were hung along a fence outside the Parkland school where 17 students and faculty were killed last month. Both were arrested Sunday night after allegedly taking the items.

Kennedy represented himself in court on Monday. A judge ordered a $1,000 bond and told him to stay away from the school. Kennedy appeared to have bonded out later Monday; he wasn't listed in jail records.

O'Neil, from Fulton, New York, remained behind bars on $1,000 bond Monday, according to records. Her attorney information wasn't available.