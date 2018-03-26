Palm Springs Police Seek Help Locating Missing "At Risk" Male - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police Seek Help Locating Missing "At Risk" Male

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

PSPD seeks your help in locating a missing "at risk" person: 

Robert Pimentel  79 Hispanic male 5'5, 130 pounds, grey hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a tan beanie, grey sweater or jacket, blue shirt, dark jeans and brown shoes. Last seen: today at 12:30 pm 600 block of Chuckwalla Palm Springs. Pimentel suffers from dementia.  

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Robert Pimentel, please call 911 or contact PSPD at 760-327-1441.

