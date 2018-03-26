Blizzard of ethics complaints filed against Trump administration - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Blizzard of ethics complaints filed against Trump administration by Public Citizen

Posted: Updated:

A prominent government watchdog group has filed 30 ethics complaints with various federal agencies — including the White House — alleging that employees are working in violation of President Donald Trump's executive order intended to "drain the swamp" and keep government free of former lobbyists.

The group, Public Citizenfiled the complaints in recent days, charging possible violations of ethics rules that Trump announced just days into his presidency.

The complaints, obtained by NBC News, cite Executive Order No. 13770, which effectively barred former lobbyists from being appointed, without a waiver, to governmental positions in which they would manage issues they'd lobbied on within the past two years.

Last summer, Public Citizen identified 36 lobbyists who'd been tapped for government jobs dealing with issues they'd lobbied on, and only six of those appointees have received waivers since then, the group said.

"These 30 apparent violations of Trump's own ethics rules are only the tip of the iceberg," said Craig Holman, co-author of the June 2017 report and lobbyist for Public Citizen's Congress Watch division.

Holman added that the Trump administration had issued the waivers only to appointees whose apparent violations had received attention and scrutiny through media reports.

One individual cited by Public Citizen was Byron Anderson, a special assistant to the secretary of labor, who the group said "appears to be working on the same specific issue areas he had lobbied on within the last two years, and has not received a waiver from the ethics rules." According to Anderson's LinkedIn profile, he worked as a vice president of federal affairs at Transamerica until January 2017.

Another individual cited for the same reason was Andrew Wheeler, who worked as a lobbyist for the coal industry as recently as May 2017, according to Bloomberg News.

The group also filed complaints citing employees at the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Health and Human Services, Commerce, Interior, Energy, Education, Agriculture, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Public Citizen has sent the complaints to ethics officers at each agency where the appointees are working, requesting that they investigate.

The White House has not responded to a request for comment.

"The bottom line is that neither Trump nor his administration take conflicts of interest and ethics seriously," said Lisa Gilbert, vice president of legislative affairs for Public Citizen. "'Drain the swamp' was far more campaign rhetoric than a commitment to ethics, and the widespread lack of compliance and enforcement of Trump's ethics executive order shows that ethics do not matter in the Trump administration."

Trump has come under frequent criticism from watchdog and oversight groups, as well as Democrats, for not making good on the promise to make government a lobbyist-free zone.

Many of the president's Cabinet heads and aides have routinely raised legal and ethical questions. For example, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned after just eight months on the job amid a public outcry over his use of private jets to conduct government business, which cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have also come under scrutiny for paying for the use of private jets with taxpayer money.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:14:39 GMT
    Facebook stores almost every single interaction you've had with the social network since you joined, including every time you've logged in, ads you've clicked, events you've been invited to, a list of the people you follow, your friends, your hometown, every time you've sent or received a message, every single status update and more. It's basically the history of everything you've done on Facebook. It's also the data that Facebook can use to learn more about you. When others get...
    Facebook stores almost every single interaction you've had with the social network since you joined, including every time you've logged in, ads you've clicked, events you've been invited to, a list of the people you follow, your friends, your hometown, every time you've sent or received a message, every single status update and more. It's basically the history of everything you've done on Facebook. It's also the data that Facebook can use to learn more about you. When others get...

  • Palm Springs

    Woman Composer to Lead Local Concert Band for the First Time

    Woman Composer to Lead Local Concert Band for the First Time

    Sunday, March 25 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-03-26 00:28:06 GMT

    They say art imitates life, and in times of social movements and demonstrations, the music is not falling behind. The Desert Winds Freedom Band's first spring concert is titled "Hear Me Roar", and for the first time a woman composer will lead the Palm Springs band.  Doctor Kim Archer is a music professor at the University of Southern Illinois, she said, "This is idea of hear me roar, I find that supremely flattering and I think there are p...

    They say art imitates life, and in times of social movements and demonstrations, the music is not falling behind. The Desert Winds Freedom Band's first spring concert is titled "Hear Me Roar", and for the first time a woman composer will lead the Palm Springs band.  Doctor Kim Archer is a music professor at the University of Southern Illinois, she said, "This is idea of hear me roar, I find that supremely flattering and I think there are p...

  • La Quinta

    Deputies Seek Three Suspects in La Quinta Apartment Shooting

    Deputies Seek Three Suspects in La Quinta Apartment Shooting

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:24:25 GMT

    On Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 11:30 p.m., officers from La Quinta Police Department responded to a shooting at Wolff Waters Place apartments, 47795 Dune Palms Drive, La Quinta. Story: Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Thermal Upon officers’ arrival, they learned the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Thermal Station investigators responded and assumed the investigation. The suspects are descri...

    On Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 11:30 p.m., officers from La Quinta Police Department responded to a shooting at Wolff Waters Place apartments, 47795 Dune Palms Drive, La Quinta. Story: Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Thermal Upon officers’ arrival, they learned the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Thermal Station investigators responded and assumed the investigation. The suspects are descri...

Powered by Frankly