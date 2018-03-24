Thousands Demonstrate at Palm Springs 'March For Our Lives'

Early Friday night the Palm Springs Police Department responded to a suspicious package call at Ralph's Grocery, located at 425 S. Sunrise Way. Minutes later officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the area around the Sunrise Plaza Shopping Center. Traffic was also re-routed to avoid the scene.
A man's body was discovered in Thermal today, prompting a ``suspicious death'' investigation from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The unidentified body was found at around 7:20 a.m. in a field in the 87800 block of Avenue 52, according to sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez. A sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a bystander who found the body, which investigators are regarding as suspicious based on the location where it was found, Vasquez said. N...
On Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 11:30 p.m., officers from La Quinta Police Department responded to a shooting at Wolff Waters Place apartments, 47795 Dune Palms Drive, La Quinta. Story: Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Thermal Upon officers’ arrival, they learned the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Thermal Station investigators responded and assumed the investigation. The suspects are descri...
