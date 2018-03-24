Former La Quinta Head Coach Dan Armstrong Interested In Shadow Hills

It's been almost four-months since Dan Armstrong was not invited back as La Quinta's head football coach after leading the Blackhawks for twenty-three-years. Today, we learned there's a good chance we'll see him on a sideline this fall.

Armstrong has reported interest in joining Shadow Hills High Schools coaching staff lead by Athletic Director Ron Shipley.

Shipley served as an assistant coach to Armstrong for 12-years before taking over the Knights football program.

Sports reporter Amy Zimmer reached out to Coach Shipley who responded with the following answer:

“We are flying the position at the District and yes, Coach Armstrong has expressed a lot of interest in the position. Nothing (is) confirmed. We are flying the position and will interview all qualified applicants." – Shipley.