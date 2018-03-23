Palm Springs Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Ralph's Grocery Store

A man's body was discovered in Thermal today, prompting a ``suspicious death'' investigation from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The unidentified body was found at around 7:20 a.m. in a field in the 87800 block of Avenue 52, according to sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez. A sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a bystander who found the body, which investigators are regarding as suspicious based on the location where it was found, Vasquez said. N...
A security guard at an Indio middle school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student, school district officials confirmed Wednesday.
