Palm Springs Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Ralph's Grocery Store

Palm Springs, CA -

Early Friday night the Palm Springs Police Department responded to a suspicious package call at Ralph's Grocery, located at 425 S. Sunrise Way

Minutes later officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the area around the Sunrise Plaza Shopping Center. Traffic was also re-routed to avoid the scene.

Once a perimeter was secured, investigators conducted a thorough search of the property and determined that no explosive devise was in the shopping center.

Police thank the public for keeping the area clear and allowing them to conduct a timely investigation.

At this time all streets around the shopping center have been reopened to through traffic.

