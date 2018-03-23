Coachella Valley Community Joins National March Against Gun Viol - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella Valley Community Joins National March Against Gun Violence

Palm Springs, CA -

The Palm Springs City Hall is one of the stops along the local route for the March For Our Lives demonstration on Saturday. 

Organizers for the Palm Springs version of the nation-wide demonstration said they expect over 1,000 marchers to join them denounce gun-violence at schools. 

Angie Rodriguez is the Associated Student Body vice-president for her senior class at Palm Springs High School, and she has an important task before she can enjoy her final spring break of high school. 

Rodriguez is collaborating with several of her classmates and community members to rally against gun violence in schools. 

Rodriguez said, "Us students we gathered at the ASB room and we were speaking about the atrocities that had occurred and we asked what can we do? What change? Or what can we do to bring a change."

She said they began planning a demonstration soon after learning about a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida where a gunman killed 17 people and injured dozens others. 

The surviving high school students took it upon themselves to call on law-makers to reform tougher measures on gun sales, and Rodriguez is another young voice who is joining the march. She said, "We all mostly feel very safe on this campus but as the shootings have increased in occurrence, we do begin to question if whether we are safe, we never really know." 

The marchers will begin and end the route at the Palm Spring High School Stadium, with a 15 to 20 minute demonstration in front of the Palm Springs City Hall. Palm Springs city officials are advicing drivers to watch-out for walkers and police escorts on Baristo Road, Civic Drive, Tahquitz Canyon and El Cielo Road.  

The organizers of the demonstration are asking people to wear something orange. Palm Springs is just one of many cities hosting a March For Our Lives demonstration, but Rodriguez said they have power in numbers. 

She said, "With more voices we will be heard farther, there's more outreach when there are more people involved.”

