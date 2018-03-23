The Living Desert Earns Multiple Honors at Local Addy Competition

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is proud to announce its The Pride of the Desert brochure received a Gold ADDY and was named Best of Collateral at the recently held 2018 district ADDY Awards, presented by the American Advertising Federation (AAF). The Zoo also took home the People’s Choice Award for their Year of the Giraffe billboard, and a Silver ADDY for its Year of the Giraffe campaign.



The Pride of the Desert brochure was created for The Living Desert’s development department to assist in fundraising efforts for its capital campaign. Featuring up-close photos of animals and people, the brochure highlighted the accomplishments of the Zoo and outlined future goals which include a new entrance, special events center and bringing lions and rhinos to the conservation-first non-profit organization.



The Year of the Giraffe campaign included a logo, print advertising, outdoor billboard, out-of-home escalator wrap. Year of the Giraffe was a year-long program at The Living Desert dedicated to bringing awareness to the plight of the world’s tallest mammal.



“We were thrilled to earn Gold and Best of Collateral for The Pride of the Desert and have the Year of the Giraffe creative be honored at several levels,” said Erin Scott, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at The Living Desert.



The award-winning creative was designed and produced by The Living Desert’s agency of record, Cord Media Company. Gold ADDY Awards are automatically forwarded to the District level competition that will be held later this spring.



ADDYs are bestowed to local entrants for superior creative that aired or was published in the prior year, by a panel of advertising creative executives. On a national level, the AAF represents the true spirit of creative excellence from entrants of all levels from anywhere in the world, acknowledging extraordinary men and women who have made significant contributions to advertising and society, while raising the standards and level of professionalism in the industry.