Border Patrol Arrests Murder Suspect

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection with a murder in Solano County, California.

The apprehension occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m., when an agent patrolling the United States/Mexico International Border arrested a group of individuals suspected of illegally entering the United States. The individuals were transported to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for processing where it was discovered one of the individuals a 29 year Mexican Citizen, Heriberto Ignacio Perez- Peña, had an active warrant for homicide out of Solano County.

Heriberto Ignacio Perez-Peña had been previously removed from the United States prior to the discovery of the homicide warrant for criminal convictions such as assault, possession for sale and a DUI. The Solano County Sheriff’s Department was notified and will extradite the man on the outstanding warrant.

“This dangerous fugitive was stopped by Border Patrol agents before he could blend back into the interior of the country,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “He will now be turned over to proper authorities to answer for the crimes he is accused of.”