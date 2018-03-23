Three Suspects Wanted After Shooting at a La Quinta Apartment Complex

On Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 11:30 p.m., officers from La Quinta Police Department responded to a shooting at Wolff Waters Place apartments, 47795 Dune Palms Drive, La Quinta.

Upon officers’ arrival, they learned the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Thermal Station investigators responded and assumed the investigation.

The suspects are described as three Hispanic males, all wearing dark clothing. At least one of the suspects was armed with a firearm. The suspects were last seen running southbound, through the middle of the apartment complex, towards Avenue 48.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Investigator Tijerina at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 863-8990, or they can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).