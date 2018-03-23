Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Thermal

A vehicle that was possibly packed with propane tanks crashed through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in California and exploded, killing the driver, base officials said Thursday. Detectives from the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations have identified the motorist responsible for the "unauthorized access," but they did not release that person's name or a possible motive for the mayhem. "A unique and unusual situation" were the words Lt. Greg...

A vehicle that was possibly packed with propane tanks crashed through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in California and exploded, killing the driver, base officials said Thursday. Detectives from the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations have identified the motorist responsible for the "unauthorized access," but they did not release that person's name or a possible motive for the mayhem. "A unique and unusual situation" were the words Lt. Greg...