Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Thermal

The unidentified body was found at around 7:20 a.m. in a field in the 87800 block of Avenue 52, according to sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez. A sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a bystander who found the body, which investigators are regarding as suspicious based on the location where it was found, Vasquez said.
No one is in custody at this point and no suspect information is available. Fillmore Street remains shut down near Avenue 52 while police and forensic technicians conducted their investigation, according to the deputy.
Friday, March 23 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:53:43 GMT
A vehicle that was possibly packed with propane tanks crashed through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in California and exploded, killing the driver, base officials said Thursday. Detectives from the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations have identified the motorist responsible for the "unauthorized access," but they did not release that person's name or a possible motive for the mayhem. "A unique and unusual situation" were the words Lt. Greg...
A vehicle that was possibly packed with propane tanks crashed through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in California and exploded, killing the driver, base officials said Thursday. Detectives from the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations have identified the motorist responsible for the "unauthorized access," but they did not release that person's name or a possible motive for the mayhem. "A unique and unusual situation" were the words Lt. Greg...