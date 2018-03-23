Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Thermal - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Thermal

A man's body was discovered in Thermal today, prompting a ``suspicious death'' investigation from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The unidentified body was found at around 7:20 a.m. in a field in the 87800 block of Avenue 52, according to sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez. A sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a bystander who found the body, which investigators are regarding as suspicious based on the location where it was found, Vasquez said.

No one is in custody at this point and no suspect information is available. Fillmore Street remains shut down near Avenue 52 while police and forensic technicians conducted their investigation, according to the deputy.

    Guard at Indio School Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Texts With Student

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:41:50 GMT

    A security guard at an Indio middle school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student, school district officials confirmed Wednesday. 

  • Vehicle explodes at entrance to California Air Force base, killing driver

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:53:43 GMT
    A vehicle that was possibly packed with propane tanks crashed through the main gate of Travis Air Force Base in California and exploded, killing the driver, base officials said Thursday. Detectives from the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations have identified the motorist responsible for the "unauthorized access," but they did not release that person's name or a possible motive for the mayhem. "A unique and unusual situation" were the words Lt. Greg...
  • Sacramento police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:28:42 GMT

    Stephon Clark, 23, was shot in the backyard of his grandparents’ home in Sacramento, California, as police responded to reports of someone breaking car windows. KCRA’s Kevin Oliver reports.

