UFC announced today Cub Swanson and Frankie Edgar would meet again.

The two fighters are set to square off in Atlantic City on April 21st.

This is a rematch over 3 years in the making when Swanson lost to Edgar by submission in the 5th round of the 2014 UFC fight night in Austin, Texas.

Since that fight, both fighters have piled up 4-2 records.

Both are coming off losses into this fight.