Two Arrested From Weapons Related Search Warrants in Desert Hot Springs

On Thursday, March 22, 2018, members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Departments SWAT Team and the Desert Hot Springs Police Department served two weapons related search warrants at two residences located within the 66100 block of 2nd Street and the 13400 block of Quinta Way, within the city of Desert Hot Springs.

49-year-old Damon Fleischman was located at one of the locations and arrested for a felony narcotics warrant.

While patrolling the unincorporated community of South Desert Hot Springs CVVCGTF members observed a person of interest driving a vehicle in the area of Little Morongo Road and 13th Avenue. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop a vehicle pursuit ensued and ended in the area Calle Barranca.

The driver later identified as 33 year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident,Faustino Navar fled on foot but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Navar was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, gang member in possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and as well as possession of suspected methamphetamine. Both were booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning.