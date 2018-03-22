Slain Rookie Police Officer Mourned at Funeral Service in Pomona

Officers from across the United States gathered at a memorial service Thursday morning for a police officer who was fatally shot by a fugitive during a standoff after just six months on the force.

Family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and Gov. Jerry Brown were at the service for Officer Greggory Casillas. The 30-year-old Casillas is survived by his wife and two children and had worked for Pomona police just six months when he was killed March 9.

The service included an emotional display of photos, including several of Casillas smiling with his wife and beaming as he held his young children. Colleagues and friends spoke about their memories of the promising rookie officer.

There will be an emergency vehicle procession following the service that will end at Forest Lawn Covina Hills.

Prosecutors say Isaias De Jesus Valencia fled from police and barricaded himself in an apartment building before opening fire through a door and striking Casillas. A second officer also was shot in the face but survived.

Valencia is charged with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, among others.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.