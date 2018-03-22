Slain Rookie Police Officer Mourned at Funeral Service in Pomona

A "star" attraction will open this weekend in Rancho Mirage. The Coachella Valley's first public telescope is opening for the universe to see.
A security guard at an Indio middle school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student, school district officials confirmed Wednesday.
The mother of the teenage girl struck by a car and killed in Desert Hot Springs March 17 is heartbroken, but Patricia Aralleno isn’t grieving in silence.
