Free Three-Day Medical Clinic Coming to Indio This Weekend

Wristbands will be given out this afternoon for the California CareForce clinic, which will provide free health, dental and vision services over three days in Indio.

The sixth annual clinic is anticipated to serve 500 to 800 valley residents from Friday to Sunday at the Riverside County Fairgrounds, 46517 Arabia St.

No insurance, co-pay or ID is required to receive services, though prospective patients will need to get a wristband one day before arriving at the fairgrounds. Wristbands will be distributed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday on a first-come, first-serve basis. One wristband will be given per person in line.

The clinic, operated by a volunteer workforce, will feature 90 dental stations, 10 medical exam rooms and 10 vision lanes.

Medical services range from consultations and diagnosis to minor medical procedures. The vision lab will provide free prescription eyeglasses on site. Dental services include cleanings, fillings and extractions, but deep cleanings, root canals, crowns, dentures, implants or bridges will not be available.

``Since we first brought this clinic to the Coachella Valley in 2013, we have provided much-needed services to more than 10,000 patients, for a total value of health care services estimated at $4 million -- all free to patients,'' said Pamela Congdon, California CareForce president and volunteer coordinator. ``These patients are so grateful that somebody cares about them, especially since they are receiving medical services they would not be able to receive elsewhere.''

Clinic organizers are still seeking volunteers. Medical volunteers being sought include oral surgeons, dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, dental x-ray techs, opticians, ophthalmic techs, doctors, acupuncturists and chiropractors.

Anyone looking to volunteer either on a medical or non-medical basis should email jason@californiacareforce.org . Meals will be provided for volunteers.

