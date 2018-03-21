Police Release Video of Fatal Crash Involving Self-Driving Car - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Police Release Video of Fatal Crash Involving Self-Driving Car

Posted: Updated:

Police in Tempe, Arizona, on Wednesday released dashcam video of the Sunday night crash in which a self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed a pedestrian.

The video, as released, shows the exterior view of the Uber vehicle leading up to the collision, but does not include the crash "due to the graphic nature of the impact," according to a police statement on Twitter.

It also shows the interior view of the vehicle operator leading up to the crash, which resulted in the first death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle.

Uber immediately suspended all road-testing of such autos in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto. The testing has been going on for months as automakers and technology companies like the ride-hailing service compete to be the first with cars that operate on their own.

The Volvo was in self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel when it hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she was walking a bicycle outside the lines of a crosswalk, police said. She died at a hospital.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on his Twitter account and said the company is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which makes recommendations for preventing crashes, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which can enact regulations, sent investigators.

Tempe police Sgt. Ronald Elcock said local authorities haven’t drawn any conclusions about who is at fault but urged people to use crosswalks. He told reporters at a news conference Monday the Uber vehicle was traveling around 40 mph when it hit Helzberg immediately as she stepped on to the street.

Neither she nor the backup driver showed signs of impairment, he said.

Warning: The police tweet including the video is below. Please note that some viewers may find it disturbing.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Mother of Teen Struck and Killed by Driver is Demanding Change

    Mother of Teen Struck and Killed by Driver is Demanding Change

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:55 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:55:13 GMT

    The mother of the teenage girl struck by a car and killed in Desert Hot Springs March 17 is heartbroken, but Patricia Aralleno isn’t grieving in silence.

    The mother of the teenage girl struck by a car and killed in Desert Hot Springs March 17 is heartbroken, but Patricia Aralleno isn’t grieving in silence.

  • Indio

    Guard at Indio School Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Texts With Student

    Guard at Indio School Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Texts With Student

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:41:50 GMT

    A security guard at an Indio middle school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student, school district officials confirmed Wednesday. 

    A security guard at an Indio middle school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student, school district officials confirmed Wednesday. 

  • Palm Desert

    Family, Friends and a Soccer League Mourn Losses After Deadly Accidents

    Family, Friends and a Soccer League Mourn Losses After Deadly Accidents

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:13:04 GMT

    Soccer players of the CV Premier League were missing a teammate on their Sunday game, one of their goalies died in a car crash, turning their cheers into tears. A total of four young adults died over the St. Patrick's Day weekend in car-related accidents. The deadliest accident happened around 2 AM on Saturday, 21-year-old Daniel Ramirez and 25-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez crashed head on with a second car on the intersection of East and South Palm Canyon in Palm Springs. Se...

    Soccer players of the CV Premier League were missing a teammate on their Sunday game, one of their goalies died in a car crash, turning their cheers into tears. A total of four young adults died over the St. Patrick's Day weekend in car-related accidents. The deadliest accident happened around 2 AM on Saturday, 21-year-old Daniel Ramirez and 25-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez crashed head on with a second car on the intersection of East and South Palm Canyon in Palm Springs. Se...

Powered by Frankly