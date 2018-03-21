Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate For First Time in 2018 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate For First Time in 2018

KMIR Patrick Price, Reporter
Palm Springs, CA -

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday, they're raising interest rates a quarter of a percentage point, the highest level since 2008.

From the housing market to credit cards and loans, there's some interesting changes happening.

"Does have an effect on pretty much everyone out there, whether you're an investor, looking to get a loan on a house, you have credit cards," said Sean Heslin, a financial advisor with Edward Jones.

Interest rates rose from 1.50 to 1.75 percent. So how will this impact consumers?

"A higher interest rate on a mortgage means that the mortgage payment is going to be higher," said Heslin.

He and his team at Edward Jones are working hard to break down the numbers for clients who are working to manage their funds and now take on that additional interest rate expense.

"These are the rates that set the tone for interest rates across the board," said Heslin.

If you're dealing with credit card debt, those rising interest rates could hurt you. The average credit card rate is already one percentage point higher than it was last year and could rise even more.

There's good news though. Those with savings accounts could see some extra change with the higher rates but consumers should still keep an eye out. The Fed expects to hike rates at least three more times in 2018.

"There's never a guarantee of that. For years, they've been meeting and nothing has happened. The fact that they are starting to raise interest rates. They feel the economy is strong and can handle," said Heslin.

  Desert Hot Springs

    Mother of Teen Struck and Killed by Driver is Demanding Change

    The mother of the teenage girl struck by a car and killed in Desert Hot Springs March 17 is heartbroken, but Patricia Aralleno isn't grieving in silence.

  Indio

    Guard at Indio School Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Texts With Student

    A security guard at an Indio middle school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student, school district officials confirmed Wednesday. 

  Palm Desert

    Family, Friends and a Soccer League Mourn Losses After Deadly Accidents

    Soccer players of the CV Premier League were missing a teammate on their Sunday game, one of their goalies died in a car crash, turning their cheers into tears. A total of four young adults died over the St. Patrick's Day weekend in car-related accidents. The deadliest accident happened around 2 AM on Saturday, 21-year-old Daniel Ramirez and 25-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez crashed head on with a second car on the intersection of East and South Palm Canyon in Palm Springs.

