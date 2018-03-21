Palm Springs Eatery on OpenTable's 100 Best `Big Night Out' Restaurants List

The Tropicale in Palm Springs made OpenTable's list of the 100 best "big night out" restaurants in America, the online restaurant reservation site announced Wednesday.

The East Amado Road eatery, featuring a neon-lit exterior and retro tropical interior, is the only restaurant in the Coachella Valley or elsewhere in Riverside County on the list.

With 18 restaurants listed -- nearly a dozen of those in Los Angeles and Orange counties -- California claimed the highest number of eateries for a night on the town, followed by Florida with 17. Fifty cities, from coast to coast, are also featured, with New York and Las Vegas appearing more than any other destinations on the list and Chicago trailing closely behind.

"The list features an array of buzzworthy restaurants, from up-and- coming to established, trendy to tried-and-true, across 24 states and Washington, D.C." said Caroline Potter of OpenTable. "Whatever your notion of a big night out entails, whether it's a bustling bar scene or a spot to see-and- be-seen, fun is on the menu at any of these honorees."

The list was generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between Feb. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31 of this year, according to the website. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "hot spot" was selected as a special feature.

The complete list can be viewed at: https://www.opentable.com/m/100- best-restaurants-for-a-big-night-out-2018/.