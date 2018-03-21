Coachella Man and Woman Arrested for Alleged Wiring Thefts at La Quinta Parks

A Coachella man and woman were in custody today for allegedly stealing electrical wiring used to illuminate two La Quinta parks.

Brian Hensley, 40, and Jennifer Jones, 46, were taken into custody at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in a rental truck near Airport Boulevard and Buchanan Street in Thermal, according to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Bishop, who alleged the pair had been ``stripping stolen electrical wiring'' just before being arrested.

The pair are accused of stealing electrical wiring from ``numerous light poles'' at La Quinta Park and the La Quinta Sports & Youth Center ``over the past few months,'' Bishop said.

Hensley was booked on suspicion of grand theft, felony vandalism and possession of stolen property, while Jones was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen copper wiring.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact La Quinta Special Enforcement Team Officer Rodriguez at (760) 836-8990.



