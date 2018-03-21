Cabazon Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Assaulting Mother

A 31-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of assaulting his mother at a Cabazon residence.

The victim came into the sheriff's Cabazon Station to report the assault at 9:42 a.m., said sheriff's Sgt. John Carlberg. The assault occurred in the 14000 block of Marino Street.

Investigators found that the woman's son, identified as Richard Diaz, held her against her will and assaulted her, Carlberg said.

Diaz was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment and robbery, and was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, according to Carlberg. He was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to online inmate records.