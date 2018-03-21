Guard at Indio School Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Texts With Student

A security guard at an Indio middle school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a student, school district officials confirmed Wednesday.

James Arthur Campbell, a guard at Desert Ridge Academy, was booked Tuesday on suspicion of three misdemeanors -- sending harmful matter to a minor, child annoyance, and making annoying or harassing phone calls -- and was released on $30,000 bail, county jail records show.

Desert Sands Unified School District officials became aware of the alleged texts at the beginning of the week and Campbell, 45, was ``immediately'' placed on leave pending the results of an investigation, according to DSUSD spokeswoman Mary Perry.

District officials did not disclose the age or gender of the student. Perry said the district is cooperating with the Indio Police Department and Riverside County District Attorney's Office in the investigation.