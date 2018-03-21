Woman Arrested, Man Outstanding In Palm Springs Pursuit

A woman is in custody but her male companion is at large following a chase involving a stolen vehicle this morning in Palm Springs.

The pursuit of the stolen vehicle began around 1:15 a.m. in the area of North Palm Canyon and Tachevah drives, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

During the pursuit, the vehicle went through a closed gate at the Smoke Tree Complex at 1850 Smoke Tree Lane, where the two suspects fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and found the driver's female passenger hiding in the complex, police said. She was detained and later arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, police said.

The driver was not located, police said. The vehicle was stolen from Brea, police added.