Mother of Teen Struck and Killed by Driver is Demanding Change

The mother of the teenage girl struck by a car and killed in Desert Hot Springs March 17 is heartbroken, but Patricia Aralleno isn’t grieving in silence.
Soccer players of the CV Premier League were missing a teammate on their Sunday game, one of their goalies died in a car crash, turning their cheers into tears. A total of four young adults died over the St. Patrick's Day weekend in car-related accidents. The deadliest accident happened around 2 AM on Saturday, 21-year-old Daniel Ramirez and 25-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez crashed head on with a second car on the intersection of East and South Palm Canyon in Palm Springs. Se...
Tens of thousands of pounds of cocaine came into San Diego Tuesday morning after the U.S. Coast Guard made a huge bust.
