3rd Annual "All4One" Football Camp Set for April 7

Saturday, April 7th at Xavier Prep School, former Palm Desert alum and current NFL player, DJ Alexander, will be hosting a football camp for kids ages 6-17. The 3nd Annual All4One Camp will feature current and former NFL players including our valley’s own James Dockery.

The camp will be split into two sessions: Ages 6-12 and Ages 13-17. Camp is set to run from 8AM-2PM.

DJ Alexander is a graduate of Palm Desert High School and went on to play football at Oregon State University. DJ is currently a Linebacker/Special Teams player for the Seattle Seahawks. DJ previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015-2016 and was selected to the 2016 Pro Bowl. DJ spends a lot of his off-season time giving back where he can and enjoys teaching some of the same skills that helped him get to where he is today to the kids around the Coachella Valley where he grew up.

James Dockery is also a graduate of Palm Desert and played his college career at Oregon State as well. In the NFL, James spent time playing for the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and most recently the Oakland Raiders. You may have seen James on television as he joined KMIR’s Friday Night Lights team and was a former sports analyst for Comcast/NBC covering Oregon State sports. James is currently the head football coach at Xavier Prep after being hired in April of 2017 and enjoys spending the off-season helping local athletes reach their dreams.

Sign up for the 3rd Annual All4One: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/5080845aaab2ca2fa7-3rdannual