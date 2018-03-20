Cathedral City State of the City Address Speaks Growth - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cathedral City

Cathedral City State of the City Address Speaks Growth

Cathedral City, CA -

Hundreds of Cathedral City business owners and leaders gathered today for the annual State of the City address to welcome in new businesses and future business adventures that continue to help the city grow.

It was a packed house with optimism about Cathedral City's future.

"Fantastic time to be in Cathedral City with all the things that are happening here," said Mayor Stan Henry. "Over 30 new businesses, new restaurants and businesses that have opened up just this year."

From fast food joints to the new Planet Fitness and with that growth comes growing pains. There's a major multi-million dollar plan to fix infrastructure across the city, some projects already in progress.

"Been able to replace a lot of the roadways, resurface them, rebuild some of them," he said.

And  there's more growth when it comes to Cannabis. A new cultivation plant will combine growing and manufacturing Cannabis to help distributors right here in the city sell more efficiently.

"Got to be able to grow it, got to be able to manufacture it, then you got to be able to distribute it," said Mayor Henry.

The city is set on bringing in Sunniva to make sure they're competitive in the Cannabis industry.

"Certainly seems to be in the forefront of cities that are proactive about promoting cannabis businesses," said Duncan Gordon, COO of Sunniva.

If you head over to downtown and you'll see even more growth.

"I've seen the city at its worst and now I'm seeing it at its best," said Ted Hane, the general manager of Mary Pickford Theater. "Tons and tons of festivals. Very successful. I get to see each one of them because they're normally on my doorstep."

Another major highlight and draw for visitors is the Mary Pickford Theatre is recognized as the only theatre in the country fully sustainable on solar energy.

Mayor Henry says the growth is just beginning.

"What we've been able to do in the last three years is revitalize that. We've got agua caliente band of cahuilla indians. They're going to build a casino and entertainment facility," he said.

This puts Cathedral City back on the map and the hope is, it will be a must see destination when visiting the Coachella Valley.

