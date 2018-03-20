Cathedral City State of the City Address Speaks Growth

Soccer players of the CV Premier League were missing a teammate on their Sunday game, one of their goalies died in a car crash, turning their cheers into tears. A total of four young adults died over the St. Patrick's Day weekend in car-related accidents. The deadliest accident happened around 2 AM on Saturday, 21-year-old Daniel Ramirez and 25-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez crashed head on with a second car on the intersection of East and South Palm Canyon in Palm Springs. Se...
Family and friends of a 17-year-old Desert Hot Springs High School student struck and killed by a motorist over the weekend were raising money Monday for funeral expenses.
Tens of thousands of pounds of cocaine came into San Diego Tuesday morning after the U.S. Coast Guard made a huge bust.
