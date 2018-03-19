Family, Friends and a Soccer League Mourn Losses After Deadly Accidents

Soccer players of the CV Premier League were missing a teammate on their Sunday game, one of their goalies died in a car crash, turning their cheers into tears.

A total of four young adults died over the St. Patrick's Day weekend in car-related accidents. The deadliest accident happened around 2 AM on Saturday, 21-year-old Daniel Rivera and 25-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez crashed head on with a second car on the intersection of East and South Palm Canyon in Palm Springs.

Sergeant William Hutchinson said, "Entered a curve on South East Palm Canyon and that vehicle lost control and ended up in what we believe is a side way skid and slamming head on onto another vehicle."

The president of CV Premier, Ruben Yuriar said Rivera played in several teams and his void was visible during their last game, he said, "You could hear the players cry, because they have a connection, all of the players have a good connection and it really hits when a person is missed."

But that was not the only deadly accident over the holiday weekend. Tragedy first struck close to nine at night on Friday, 17-year-old Pamela Carrillo of Desert Hot Springs, died after a driver hit her while she crossed the Palm Drive at Camino Aventura.

A couple of hours later in Palm Springs, a 25 year old Mario Garcia was also killed in a car-crash on Ramon and El Cielo Roads.

Hutchinson said high speed may have been a factor, and "We do believe that alcohol was a factor in that investigation."

Several local families mourn their loss, while people in the community rally to support them in these times of need. Family members started Go Fund Me pages to help with funeral expenses for Gutierrez and Carrillo.

The teams of the CV Premier will host a soccer tournament in memory of Rivera.

Yuriar said, "Say goodbye to Daniel here in his house, where he played for a very a long time."

The memorial tournament is set to begin at 5 PM on March 24 in the Hovley Soccer Park.