Coachella Valley Tourism Industry Expected to Break Records for 2018

As we approach festival season here in the Coachella Valley, hospitality experts say 2018 will be another record breaking year for the tourism industry as more events head to the area.

March is really the time when many hotels and restaurants are making last minute preps to accommodate a full house as well as order enough food so they don't run out. It's all because attendance to these big events continue to grow every single year.

Like many others, Aftab Dada agrees the Coachella Valley is a tourism mecca.

"The marketing we are doing, the promotions we are doing and on top of that, our airport is attracting some great, great traffic," said Dada, general manager at the Hilton in Palm Springs.

It's about to get even busier as Coachella, Stagecoach, White Party Palm Springs, and Dinah Shore Weekend quickly approach.

"On top of that, in the month of May we've got two city-wide conventions that we didn't have last year," said Dada. "We will end the month of May with the bang of the Memorial Day weekend."

Businesses, big and small, have already seen an increase in sales for 2018 but for Cannabis businesses in particular, they're just getting started making their year count. It'll be their first festival season selling marijuana and a special date 4/20.

"It's going to be an amazing time for everybody to come here and get what they need, then go to their festivals," said Julie Montante with PSA Organica in Palm Springs.

Coachella and Stagecoach prohibit the use of Marijuana on festival grounds but that won't stop visitors from buying which means Montante has to prepare.

"This month, we're actually ordering a lot more product in, so we'll be ready and not run out of anything," she said.

Dada has seen a constant increase in visitor attendance over the past several years. He predicts a five to seven percent increase this year and with a multi-billon dollar industry here, you're looking at about a half a billion dollar growth for the Coachella Valley.

"We love it, all the businesses enjoy it, the restaurants, the merchants, the attractions, the car rentals, on and on," said Dada.

Dada also mentions that summer months have become even busier over the past five years, opening up new opportunities for businesses to bring more jobs to locals right here in the valley.