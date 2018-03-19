Shirley Spork 2018 Pro-Am Set For April 2

The third annual Shirley Spork LPGA Masters Pro-Am golf tournament will tee off on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Palm Valley Country Club in Palm Desert. Registration is now open at www.birdeasepro.com/shirleyspork.

Former Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour players and LPGA teaching club professionals will bring teams and pros will be assigned to amateur teams who need one.

Last year’s tournament raised $30,000, split between The First Tee of Coachella Valley and the Eastern Michigan University women’s golf team, Spork’s alma mater.

“It was so thrilling – even more than a hole-in-one -- to present a $15,000 check to First Tee last year, knowing that many Valley children will benefit, including those who need scholarships to participate,” Spork said. “And this year, when we meet our goal, my Eastern Michigan University women’s golf programs will be funded for the future. Golf has been so good to me, and this is my way of ‘paying it forward’ for girls and women who also love the game.”

Spork, who grew up in the Detroit area, is one of the 13 founders who helped start the LPGA. She has been a resident homeowner in Palm Desert since the early 1950s. She was the teaching professional at Tamarisk Country Club and Indian Wells Country Club, and presently represents Monterey Country Club in her professional activities.

Each participant on April 2 will receive: a copy of Spork’s recently published memoir, From Green to Tee; and a DVD of the “Founders” documentary, a history of the LPGA.

In addition to a scramble competition for teams of three amateurs and one female golf professional, the day concludes with a luncheon, a silent auction and opportunity drawings for several grand prizes. The grand prizes are: an Acer computer; a week’s vacation in a timeshare; and a Ping golf bag signed by current LPGA tour players. They will be in the Coachella Valley right before this event, competing in the ANA Inspiration (informally called “The Dinah,” in honor of Dinah Shore).

The LPGA Master Professionals that Spork will honor that day are H.B. Duntz-MacArthur of Palm Desert and Honolulu, and Noni Schneider of Sacramento. (See below for brief bios.)

Businesses that want to buy sponsorships, advertising or tee signs – and/or donate items -- should send an email to: shirleysporkgolftournament@gmail.com.