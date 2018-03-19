7 Malnourished Turpin Siblings Released From Hospital

Seven children found malnourished, some shackled, inside a Southern California home in January were released from the hospital.

The adult siblings have been discharged from Corona Regional Medical Center, said Mark Uffer, the hospital's CEO.

"I am heartened that our Corona team could be of service to them and would like to thank the dedicated staff and clinicians who worked so hard to provide the best possible care in this difficult situation," he said in a statement. "On behalf of all of us at CRMC, we wish these brave siblings continued strength as they take the next steps in their journey."

He did not disclose details of the their care or treatment, citing federal privacy laws and the wishes of family.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, are suspected of starving and shackling them. They've pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse, torture and are being held on $12 million bail.

Louise Turpin also pleaded not guilty to a new count of felony assault.

The couple was arrested in January after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the family's home in Perris, California, and called 911.

Authorities said the home reeked of human waste and evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest sibling weighing only 82 pounds. The case drew international media attention and shocked neighbors who said they rarely saw the children, who appeared to be skinny, pale and reserved.

Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children's growth was stunted. They said the couple shackled the children to furniture as punishment and had them live a nocturnal lifestyle.

The children, who range in age from 2 to 29, were hospitalized immediately after their rescue. Since then Riverside County authorities, who obtained temporary conservatorship over the adults, have declined to discuss their whereabouts or condition.

Attorneys representing the adult siblings have said that the seven were living at Corona Medical Center, where they have an outdoor area for sports and exercise, and are making decisions on their own for the first time.

"That in itself is a new experience for them, understanding that they do have rights and they do have a voice," attorney Jack Osborn said.

He said that making daily decisions such as what to read or wear is empowering.

"I just want you to understand just what special individuals they are," Osborn said. "They all have their own aspirations and their own interests and now they may have an opportunity to address those, which is really exciting."