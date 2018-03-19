Street Vendor Robbed and Brutally Beaten in South Los Angeles

A family is pleading for the public’s help after their loved one – a street vendor -- was robbed and brutally beaten right before his shift.

Pedro Reyes, 54, was among a group of street vendors setting up shop around 5 a.m. Sunday at San Pedro Street and 31st Street in South Los Angeles. Two vehicles pulled up and a group of young men inside demanded money from three street vendors, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Reyes told detectives he threw his money at the suspects and ran – and that’s when they chased after him and beat him up.

"Sometimes like in a situation like this, they don't care and they'll still assault you. These people have no hearts," Reyes' stepson -- who asked not to be identified -- said.

His stepson told NBC4 that the group of people knocked out three of Reyes' teeth, cut his throat, fractured his face and left him unconscious.

Reyes was the most severely hurt – the other two vendors had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspects took money from all three of them, though.

At this point, the suspect descriptions are vague and police are looking for surveillance video to aid them in their search.

Reyes remains hospitalized at California Hospital Medical Center in downtown Los Angeles. He's set to undergo surgery Monday on his face.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Reyes said six men attacked him, leaving him unconscious and waking up in the hospital.

His stepson said doctors are estimating it will take Reyes at least six months to fully recover from the attack. He does not have health insurance and a GoFundMe has so far raised almost $40,000 for his medical costs.

He said his father is a man who works everyday – does roofing six days a week and on Sundays sells fruit. His main worry now is how to support his family.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up for Pedro Reyes, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.