Funds Raised for Desert Hot Springs High Student Fatally Struck by Motorist

Family and friends of a 17-year-old Desert Hot Springs High School student struck and killed by a motorist over the weekend were raising money Monday for funeral expenses.

Pamela Carrillo was killed at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Palm Drive at Camino Aventura.

The teen was trying to cross Palm Drive when she was struck by a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by a 25-year-old La Quinta man, whose name was withheld, according to Desert Hot Springs police Sgt. Daud Chang.

Chang said the driver ``could not stop in time and collided with the pedestrian.''

The teen's friends and family held a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the scene of the crash and created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

Anyone who wishes to contribute may visit https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-pamela-carrillo .

