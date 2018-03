The largest ATP World Tour and WTA combined two-week event has came to an end in Indian Wells as the BNP Paribas Open crowned its' 2018 champions.

2018 BNP Paribas Open Women's Singles Final Champion: Naomi Osaka

Osaka of Japan (unseeded) defeated 20th-seed Daria Kasatkina of Croatia 6-3, 6-2.

2018 BNP Paribas Open Men's Singles Final Champion: Juan Martin del Potro

del Potro of Argentina defeated World No. 1 Roger Federer of Switzerland 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(2).