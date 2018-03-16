School Bus Full of Children Rear Ended in Mecca, Suspect Wanted

On 03/16/2018 at approximately 7:35 a.m., a school bus was struck from behind with 66 children on board. A 46 year old male from Indio was driving a 2004 School Bus westbound on 70th Avenue, approaching Cleveland Street.

He activated the bus’s rear lights and began to slow down to pick up a child. The bus was struck from behind by an unidentified, white sedan being driven by an unidentified driver. After the collision, the driver of the sedan stopped on the right shoulder behind the bus for approximately five minutes.

The driver of the sedan then drove around the bus and stopped in front of it for approximately five minutes. The driver of the sedan then left the scene without contacting the driver of the bus.

There were no injuries to anyone on the school bus. The bus sustained very minor damage as a result of the crash. The white sedan may have minor front end damage.

This collision is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor. If anyone has information regarding the suspect and/or suspect vehicle, we are asking them to call the Indio CHP Office at 760-772- 5300. Officer Carillo is the investigating officer.