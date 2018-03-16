Fire Prompts Brief Evacuation of Indio Courthouse

A fire sparked by an elevator malfunction at the Larson Justice Center in Indio led to a brief evacuation of the courthouse Friday.

The non-injury fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at the courthouse, located at 46200 Oasis St.

A snapped belt in one of the building's elevator shafts sparked a small blaze, which has since been contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire trucks, along with attorneys, court staff and visitors filled the parking lot as firefighters entered the courthouse to work the fire.

The public was allowed back into the building at around 11:30 a.m.