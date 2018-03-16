Fire Prompts Brief Evacuation of Indio Courthouse - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Fire Prompts Brief Evacuation of Indio Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

A fire sparked by an elevator malfunction at the Larson Justice Center in Indio led to a brief evacuation of the courthouse Friday.

The non-injury fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at the courthouse, located at 46200 Oasis St.

Story: Local Artist Overcomes Disability By Creating One of a Kind Art

A snapped belt in one of the building's elevator shafts sparked a small blaze, which has since been contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire trucks, along with attorneys, court staff and visitors filled the parking lot as firefighters entered the courthouse to work the fire.

Story: Driver Killed On Freeway When Metal Debris Flies Through Windshield

The public was allowed back into the building at around 11:30 a.m.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Joshua Tree

    KMIR EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Tree Couple Speaks Out After Arrest

    KMIR EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Tree Couple Speaks Out After Arrest

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:19:52 GMT

    The Joshua Tree couple arrested and charged with child abuse after deputies found the property in disarray shares their story with KMIR News.

    The Joshua Tree couple arrested and charged with child abuse after deputies found the property in disarray shares their story with KMIR News.

  • Cathedral City

    Gunshots in Cathedral City Put Two Local Schools on Lockdown, Suspect Wanted

    Gunshots in Cathedral City Put Two Local Schools on Lockdown, Suspect Wanted

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:26:25 GMT

    On Thursday March 15, 2018 at about 1:17 pm Cathedral City Police Department received calls of gunshots heard in the 35300 Blk of Corregidor Rd. Officers were immediately dispatched to the area, arriving within minutes of the reported gunfire. On arrival, the investigating officers determined a shooting had occurred. The preliminary investigation determined a physical altercation between two groups of males took place. During the altercation a weapon was introduced by one of the comb...

    On Thursday March 15, 2018 at about 1:17 pm Cathedral City Police Department received calls of gunshots heard in the 35300 Blk of Corregidor Rd. Officers were immediately dispatched to the area, arriving within minutes of the reported gunfire. On arrival, the investigating officers determined a shooting had occurred. The preliminary investigation determined a physical altercation between two groups of males took place. During the altercation a weapon was introduced by one of the comb...

  • Minor League Baseball Player Fired After Assault Video Surfaces

    Minor League Baseball Player Fired After Assault Video Surfaces

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 16:27:53 GMT
    A minor league baseball player for a Pennsylvania team has been fired after a video was released showing him beating his then-girlfriend inside a Texas baseball stadium in 2016. Outfielder Danry Vasquez, 24, was released from the Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Barnstormers this week when management was made aware of the video, according to a team statement released Wednesday.  The assault happened in August 2016 inside a stairwell at Whataburger Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas. Vasq...
    A minor league baseball player for a Pennsylvania team has been fired after a video was released showing him beating his then-girlfriend inside a Texas baseball stadium in 2016. Outfielder Danry Vasquez, 24, was released from the Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Barnstormers this week when management was made aware of the video, according to a team statement released Wednesday.  The assault happened in August 2016 inside a stairwell at Whataburger Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas. Vasq...
Powered by Frankly