Woman Sought in Series of Robberies

Police Thursday released surveillance video of a woman suspected in a series of armed robberies of stores in South Los Angeles, the latest on Tuesday. The unidentified suspect's crime spree began on Jan. 11, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Since then, she is believed to have committed five additional robberies, according to investigators. The newly released video shows the woman approach what appears to be a convenience store counter and then suddenly pull out a handgun, which she points at a female clerk who rears back in fear. As the suspect attempts to climb over the counter, it tips toward her, almost pinning her legs as it crashes to the floor.

A second female clerk appears and the woman is given cash from the register, which was tipped over along with the counter. What appears to be a small child can also be seen wandering behind the toppled counter while the robbery is taking place. Video shot from another angle shows the woman heading toward the exit.

"She is targeting small neighborhood markets and businesses, and has used a handgun in all but one of the robberies," according to the LAPD. "All the robberies have occurred in the area of Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard."

No one has been injured during the robberies, but the woman should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. The suspect was described as black, 40-50 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing from 220 to 240 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify and arrest the woman was urged to call (213) 486-6840 to speak with LAPD Robbery Homicide Division Detective Teresa Alonzo. After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

