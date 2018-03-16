Minor League Baseball Player Fired After Assault Video Surfaces - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Minor League Baseball Player Fired After Assault Video Surfaces

Posted: Updated:

A minor league baseball player for a Pennsylvania team has been fired after a video was released showing him beating his then-girlfriend inside a Texas baseball stadium in 2016.

Outfielder Danry Vasquez, 24, was released from the Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Barnstormers this week when management was made aware of the video, according to a team statement released Wednesday. 

The assault happened in August 2016 inside a stairwell at Whataburger Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas. Vasquez was playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks at the time.

In the video, released this week to comply with an open records request made by NBC affiliate KRIS-TV, Vasquez can be seen striking a woman in the head four times and pulling her hair — forcing her to slip down the stairs.

The woman, Vasquez's longtime girlfriend, was hit so hard her glasses were sent flying off her face several times.

Vasquez was later arrested and charged with assault of a family member, a misdemeanor, according to court records. He entered a pre-trial diversion program, which he completed successfully, his attorney Les Cassidy told NBC10.

Cassidy said Vasquez was remorseful for the beating because it was "shameful." The victim and Vasquez had dated since they were teens and came to the United States together when he was recruited by Major League Baseball.

In the statement, Lancaster Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples said there was no choice but to release Vasquez. The Barnstormers are part of an independent league and not affiliated with any Major League teams.

“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” Peeples said. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior."

Vasquez is believed to have returned to his native Venezuela.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Joshua Tree

    KMIR EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Tree Couple Speaks Out After Arrest

    KMIR EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Tree Couple Speaks Out After Arrest

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:19:52 GMT

    The Joshua Tree couple arrested and charged with child abuse after deputies found the property in disarray shares their story with KMIR News.

    The Joshua Tree couple arrested and charged with child abuse after deputies found the property in disarray shares their story with KMIR News.

  • Cathedral City

    Gunshots in Cathedral City Put Two Local Schools on Lockdown, Suspect Wanted

    Gunshots in Cathedral City Put Two Local Schools on Lockdown, Suspect Wanted

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:26:25 GMT

    On Thursday March 15, 2018 at about 1:17 pm Cathedral City Police Department received calls of gunshots heard in the 35300 Blk of Corregidor Rd. Officers were immediately dispatched to the area, arriving within minutes of the reported gunfire. On arrival, the investigating officers determined a shooting had occurred. The preliminary investigation determined a physical altercation between two groups of males took place. During the altercation a weapon was introduced by one of the comb...

    On Thursday March 15, 2018 at about 1:17 pm Cathedral City Police Department received calls of gunshots heard in the 35300 Blk of Corregidor Rd. Officers were immediately dispatched to the area, arriving within minutes of the reported gunfire. On arrival, the investigating officers determined a shooting had occurred. The preliminary investigation determined a physical altercation between two groups of males took place. During the altercation a weapon was introduced by one of the comb...

  • Palm Springs

    Pedestrian Killed in Palm Springs Hit-and-Run; Alleged Driver Turns Himself In

    Pedestrian Killed in Palm Springs Hit-and-Run; Alleged Driver Turns Himself In

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:56:45 GMT

    Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night in Palm Springs.

    Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night in Palm Springs.

Powered by Frankly