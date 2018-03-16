Third Annual BNP Paribas Open Scholarships Awarded to Local High School Students

BNP Paribas, a global leader in supporting both amateur and professional tennis, has awarded the third annual BNP Paribas Open scholarships to Jade Rios and Jennifer Gomez, both students at Desert Mirage High School in the Coachella Valley. The pair received a $15,000 college grant today at an event at the school and will be recognized on Saturday, March 17 during an on-court presentation at the BNP Paribas Open, the largest combined WTA and ATP World Tour event in the world.

“BNP Paribas is thrilled to present these two outstanding students with these scholarships,” said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA and Head of Americas CIB. “Jade and Jennifer have both made a significant impact in their respective communities, with their families and have shown to be very dedicated students. We are proud to help them as they continue to pursue their dreams.”

Jade – a resident of Mecca, a small farming town in the Coachella Valley – truly encapsulates what it means to be a leader in the classroom, in her community and on the tennis court. She received recognition on Desert Mirage’s Honor Roll, and serves as team captain and treasurer of the Girls Varsity Tennis Club at her school. Upon graduation, Jade intends to further her education at Grand Canyon University, where she will pursue a degree in health sciences.

Jennifer has a passion for helping and connecting with others, and hopes to use the BNP Paribas Open grant as a catalyst towards achieving her dream of becoming a nurse. She aspires to become the first member of her family to attend a university, with her eyes set on the University of California, San Diego. Jennifer hopes to take what she will learn in higher education and bring it back to her community to help others.

BNP Paribas’ commitment to the sport of tennis - above its partnerships at all levels of the game - is reflected in a wide range of social and education activities across the tennis world. BNP Paribas has been engaged in major philanthropy initiatives for 30 years throughout its Foundation, focusing its activities on three main areas: the Arts, Social Inclusion, and the Environment - giving over 40 million Euros per year.

