Suspect Arrested for Shooting Near Cathedral City Schools Prompting Lockdowns

A scare in Cathedral City Thursday put two schools on lockdown after a shooting in a nearby neighborhood. Cathedral City arrested a 17-year-old male from Cathedral City in connection to the shooting.

Police received reports of a shooting between two groups of men on Corregidor Drive at about 1:15 p.m. Both Cathedral City Elementary School and Nellie N. Coffman Middle School were placed on lockdown.

Cathedral City police say when a confrontation between two groups of men escalated, gunshots rang out.

"I heard a few gunshots and then a pause and then a few more. And then a few more after that. Probably as much as eight or ten," said neighborhood resident Julian Diaz.

"I was backing up, heard gun shots, ducked and it was over," said Bobby Henkel, a witness the aftermath of the shooting."I just saw people bailing in cars."

After receiving a text message from the principals of both schools on lockdown, family members rushed to the scene.

"It's really scary since it's been happening often. A lot of things were going through my mind," said a man who was picking up his brother from school.

Neighbors say the shooting is not the first one they've seen at a home in that calls a lot of attention to itself.

"From what I hear from the neighborhood and what I've seen, It doesn't take a lot to see that they shouldn't be here," said Henkel.

"Last time it was up to 35, 38 casings they found in the street there. And this was in the middle of the night. It sounded like automatic gunfire," said Diaz.

"This has got to stop. I mean there is obviously a bad element that lives at that house there because there a lot of traffic all the time. Who know. But yeah, this isn't the first time this has happened," said Diaz.

Police are asking anyone with information to the shooting to contact the Cathedral City Police Department.