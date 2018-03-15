Multiple Agencies and Volunteers Search for Missing Joshua Tree Hiker

On Thursday, March 15, 2018, at approximately 7:29 am, the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station received a request for assistance from the Joshua Tree National Park regarding a missing person, Paul Hanks.

Deputies responded to the location and began assisting in the search. Sheriff's Aviation responded and conducted an aerial search until, high winds began forcing them to land. Over 20 members of the Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Teams from the Morongo Basin, West Valley, and the Victor Valley responded and are assisting the parks personnel. Deputy Moyer and K-9 Elle have also been deployed and are actively searching for Mr. Hanks.

Anyone with information regarding the sea rch is asked to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78- CRIME (27463) or you may leave information at www.wetip.com.